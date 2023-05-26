Scottie Pippen: Michael Jordan was a terrible player | Sports

What is going on with Scottie Pippen saying things like this about Michael Jordan

Source: Profimedia

Scottie Pippen was a teammate for years Michael Jordan and with him a key player of probably the best basketball team in history. However, as the years go by, their mutual relationship no longer exists, and Pippen publicly says ugly things about Em-Jay and his basketball skills. In the last such performance, he really went too far:

“LeBron James will be statistically the greatest player to ever play basketball. Michael Jordan was a terrible player,” Pippen said and caused a complete shock to all sports fans, not just basketball. Em-Jay is a six-time NBA champion, he never lost in the finals, and it is certain that even Pippen’s career would not have been so successful if he had not been with the Chicago Bulls in the “Air Jordan” era.

“I watched Michael Jordan play before he came to the Bulls. You watched him play. He was a terrible player. He was horrible to play with. It was one-on-one, he took bad shots and all of a sudden we became a team that started winning and everybody forgot who he was,” said Pippen, who came to the Bulls in 1987 as the fifth pick in the NBA draft.

Their relationship was certainly influenced by the fact that he is the son of Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan on Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa of whom he is 17 years younger. However, when he performs in public and with a surely injured vanity, he is expected to show a little more respect for the undisputed greatest basketball player since the game was invented.