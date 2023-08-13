In the Scottish district of Inverclyde, 17 pairs of twins will soon start first grade, which, miraculously, is not a record, since a few years ago 19 pairs of twins enrolled in first grade.

Inverclyde schools will welcome twins for the first time on Friday, August 18, in an area that has become colloquially known as “Twin dress”.

In 2015, record numbers 19 pairs of twins started elementary school in this region.

The Class of 2023 will take the number of Inverclyde twins to 147 pairs since 2013, an average of 13 each year.

On Friday, most of the class of 2023/24 gathered at St Patrick’s Primary School, Greenock, for a dress rehearsal of the show for the first day of school, with 15 of the 17 sets of twins in attendance.

St Patrick’s Primary and Ardgovan are two schools in Inverclyde which have the most pairs of twins.

Last year, six pairs of twins joined the eighth grade group at St. Mary’s College in Northern Ireland.

In 2017, five sets of twins enrolled at Hillcrest Primary School in Bristol.

