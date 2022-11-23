Home World Scottish independent Supreme Court rules: UK government must agree to referendum – BBC News 中文
World

Scottish independent Supreme Court rules: UK government must agree to referendum – BBC News 中文

by admin

news/240/cpsprodpb/F451/production/_127754526_21fcb6db-7146-4765-92dc-5e1389a0a82f.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/F451/production/_127754526_21fcb6db-7146-4765-92dc-5e1389a0a82f.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/F451/production/_127754526_21fcb6db-7146-4765-92dc-5e1389a0a82f.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/F451/production/_127754526_21fcb6db-7146-4765-92dc-5e1389a0a82f.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/F451/production/_127754526_21fcb6db-7146-4765-92dc-5e1389a0a82f.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/F451/production/_127754526_21fcb6db-7146-4765-92dc-5e1389a0a82f.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/F451/production/_127754526_21fcb6db-7146-4765-92dc-5e1389a0a82f.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/F451/production/_127754526_21fcb6db-7146-4765-92dc-5e1389a0a82f.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/F451/production/_127754526_21fcb6db-7146-4765-92dc-5e1389a0a82f.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/F451/production/_127754526_21fcb6db-7146-4765-92dc-5e1389a0a82f.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Reuters

The UK Supreme Court has ruled that the Scottish government cannot hold an independence referendum without the consent of the UK government.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum on October 19 next year.

But the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Sturgeon had no right to hold a referendum.

Scotland held an independence referendum in 2014, which was agreed by the British government in advance, but the British government has always rejected Scotland’s proposal to hold another independence referendum.

You may also like

Oil at peak on «price cap» assumptions, gas...

Indonesia earthquake relief efforts focus on landslide-hit villages...

Ali Khamenei’s granddaughter Farideh Moradkhani arrested in Iran...

Iran, Khamenei’s granddaughter arrested

Ukrainian National Nuclear Energy Corporation: Several nuclear power...

Putin, the weapon of darkness to cause a...

Why is Qatar, the host of the World...

Iran has asked moderates to appease the movement....

Reading idioms | Chinese Wisdom at APEC: From...

Pope at Audience: We must seek God, not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy