Scowl’s hardcore will arrive in Madrid and Barcelona in August

Hardcore punk band Scowl debuted in 2021 with “How Flowers Grow”, an album in which the group moves between raw hardcore and melodies. Their ability to create resounding and direct songs is undeniable, so it will be a pleasure to see them in concert in our territory on the tour that they will star in next August. The dates are August 1 at Wurlitzer Ballroom (Madrid) y August 2 at Razzmatazz 3 (Barcelona).
Despite the directness of his material, Scowl always surprises us with a jaw-dropping tour or introducing unexpected instruments, like the sax that runs through “Seeds To Sow.” Thanks to this, a path has been opened through which the band he leads Kat Moss He advances with a firm step and learning new movements, like that addictive “Psychic Dance Routine”, which is the title of his most recent EP.