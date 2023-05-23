Scowl’s hardcore will arrive in Madrid and Barcelona in August

Hardcore punk band Scowl debuted in 2021 with “How Flowers Grow” , an album in which the group moves between raw hardcore and melodies. Their ability to create resounding and direct songs is undeniable, so it will be a pleasure to see them in concert in our territory on the tour that they will star in next August. The dates are August 1 at Wurlitzer Ballroom (Madrid) y August 2 at Razzmatazz 3 (Barcelona) .

Despite the directness of his material, Scowl always surprises us with a jaw-dropping tour or introducing unexpected instruments, like the sax that runs through “Seeds To Sow.” Thanks to this, a path has been opened through which the band he leads Kat Moss He advances with a firm step and learning new movements, like that addictive “Psychic Dance Routine”, which is the title of his most recent EP.