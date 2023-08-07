Scratched glass and glass surfaces? no problem, with this simple clever trick you solve it in a moment | They will be as smooth and shiny as new

How to fix scratches – www.iPaddisti.it

Glass is a widely used material in homes, from mirrors to windows, glass doors to glass tables.

Like all things, glass can also suffer wear and tear over time but, fortunately, if the glass surfaces are scratched, various simple and clever solutions can be used to restore the beauty of the material without defects.

A remedy for lightly scratched surfaces is the newspaper paper. Just tear off a sheet of newspaper and form a compact ball to be used to gently rub the surface scratched following a single direction or forming small circles.

The combination of ink and paper performs a light polishing action thanks also to the wood fibers present in the pages. This remedy is useful for smooth out surface scratches and once the treatment is finished, it will be sufficient to clean away any paper residues and admire the glass which will appear significantly improved.

If the glass surface has deeper scratches or visible abrasions, you can try another very clever and unexpected trick. A good quality metal polish it can work wonders even on glass surfaces. Just make sure you choose a product that is delicate and free from abrasive particles, as formulations that are too aggressive can further damage the glass. To minimize scratches simply place a small amount of metal polish on the scratched surface and, with a soft cloth, make light circular movements. The shiny it will help fill in the scratches and make the glass look smootherrestoring its transparency and brilliance.

One of the glasses often less considered is that of cell phoneswhich is especially susceptible to scratches from daily use and contact with hard objects such as keys, cards or coins.

Again there is a way to improve the situation with a product that everyone will surely have in their bathroom: the toothpaste. To eliminate defects, just apply a small amount of toothpaste on the glass of the phone and wipe gently with a soft cloth. This simple trick will help smooth out scratches and give the glass a smoother look.

The same procedure can also be followed for i scratches on eyeglass lenses or larger surfaceslike the mirrors of the house, however it must be remembered that solutions of this kind are valid only for minor damages.

