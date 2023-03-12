As the film itself jokes about it, last year we were able to enjoy the sequel – defined as a mix between a sequel and a reboot – of “Scream” that was not “Scream V”. That tape remained faithful to the Wes Craven saga, but with the neoslasher of today’s horror movies, fervently ironic about what has been called elevated terror and, of course, the slasher genre itself. The film was a complete success for Paramount which, a year later, brought to the screens the sixth installment of the saga, this time numbered, emphasizing that this film is more continuous than last year’s.

As expected, the saga is still in the hands of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who, in addition to signing the previous enjoyable installment of the saga, are also the authors of “Wedding night” (19), a film starring Samara Weaving, in charge of answering the phone at the beginning of this “Scream VI”. Without Neve Campbell, the film features a large part of the cast that we already saw last year, such as the Carpenter sisters, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, and of course, the tireless Courtney Cox in her role as Gale Weathers.

On this occasion we moved to the Big Apple –although it takes almost an hour to carry out this trip– as was the case in “Friday the 13th. Part VIII: Jason returns forever” (89), with the intention of becoming witnesses of how chaos breaks out in its different districts. And no matter how much reluctance we may have at first, “Scream VI” It ends up surprising for good as much as its predecessor. Perhaps most disappointing is the revelation of who is under the Ghostface mask. But even so, it gives us some very powerful scenes like the subway sequence, without a doubt the wildest in the entire saga so far. In any case, it is very possible that the most terrifying thing about the film is seeing the dimensions of the disconnection that exists between people in the midst of the technological age, planting us in front of the, at times, terrifying individualism typical of today’s society.

So we could conclude that “Scream VI” It is a film that is enjoyed both for its value as a tribute to the franchise and for its satisfying exercise in meta-cinema. And how could it be otherwise, leaving open the possibility of a seventh installment.