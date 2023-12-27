Scuba, review of his album Digital Underground (2023)

I just went back more than twenty years in my life. Confirmed, a few more. My soul is rejuvenated as Scuba spits out a string of broken, acidic and rusty rhythms. Rebellious fundamentalism heritage of the rebellion of a good rave outdoors or in a shitty hangar.

The British also does so with a release in mixtape format where the mischievous spirits of clubs such as SL2, Sonz of a Loop da Loop Era, Shades of Rhythm or Awesome 3 seem to be reactivated. As a good southern colleague but with British parents would say, “Killa old school in new clothes!”.

‘Digital Underground’, as it is titled, suddenly becomes his most significant work in years. He himself assures it. This 2023 started off strong for Paul Rose in January with the 20th anniversary of his Hotflush label and the number of compilations, releases in physical format… that he has been generating. Be that as it may, I consider that this mixtape published before the end of the year is the culmination of a beautiful and intense commemoration. In fact, the idea was to follow in the wake of the concept developed in ‘Hardcore Heaven’, where all the songs are published only on splattered colored vinyl. Most of them are composed of tracks that are part of this parade. ‘Digital Underground’ and, unlike what happened during the past months, we are going to find this both on CD and on cassette tape, a great success, the latest, a total hoot! Now that is going back to the roots, nothing worked as much in the 90s as the compulsive recording and maximum diffusion of these so that no car radio would lack its particular party while being up to date with the imported records of its DJs favorites.

Although there is no room for rest, in this compilation of their own productions, up to 12 cuts are added and intertwined. Scuba plug in in less than an hour the best of the earliest UK hardcore, the wildest broken rhythms, techno-rave full of stabs, acid house, player pianos, the typical samples of screaming and modified soul. Scuba He is even capable of showing us the occasional hint of the first 2-step, the one that has not yet been sold to the public. Everything always with the signature of a great producer and within an always dynamic structure. They are stories that come together to keep us from sleeping. Everything that sounds chained is well sharpened, perfect to update us with a nice crisis of euphoria!

Honestly choosing favorite cuts is, on this occasion, very complicated. Everything that appears adds up. Nothing is made to excel or deteriorate. It is the squaring of the circle. But if you push me, ‘Nowot’ has to get some good pats on the back. The breaks are hellish and contrast wonderfully with the ambient stops (Acen type, but without the speed of Syed Ahsen Razvi). Then ‘Zap!’, which perfectly represents the combination of those synthetic knives so practical in oldskool-hardcore accompanied by vocal fragments so lively that they look like smurfs in tight underwear. What some called ‘the mistreatment of helium’. This time I do have in my mind a true classic from 1991, the ‘Close Your Eyes’ (‘XXX’ Mix) of the recently mentioned Acen, in addition to the ‘Feel’ from Formula 7 (1992). I’m afraid they are sick jewels.

Be careful, very careful with what you wish for. But taking risks, press play if you still have that subversive nineties halo, and above all you hate being invited to sleep with Kenny G music playing in the background.

