Scudetto Napoli, is also celebrated during mass, in the church the faithful sing stadium chants

by mondopalermo.it – ​​18 seconds ago

Euphoria Naples during the celebrations of the third historic championship. Curious episode that happened during the mass celebrated in the church of San Vitale in Fuorigrotta. The priest let himself go for a moment of freedom intoning the chorus of Napoli fans “I’ll be with you”, together with many of the faithful present. The hilarious video went viral on social media… Watch!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Napoli Scudetto is also celebrated during mass, the faithful sing stadium chants in the church – THE VIDEO appeared 18 seconds ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it”.