Scudetto Napoli, is also celebrated during mass, in the church the faithful sing stadium chants

Scudetto Napoli, is also celebrated during mass, in the church the faithful sing stadium chants

Euphoria Naples during the celebrations of the third historic championship. Curious episode that happened during the mass celebrated in the church of San Vitale in Fuorigrotta. The priest let himself go for a moment of freedom intoning the chorus of Napoli fans “I’ll be with you”, together with many of the faithful present. The hilarious video went viral on social media… Watch!

