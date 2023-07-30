SE Contemplates Cultural Challenges in Expanding “Final Fantasy 14” Across Regions

SE Considers Cultural Differences in “Final Fantasy 14” as a Difficult Problem

Square Enix (SE) has acknowledged the challenges posed by cultural differences in the same region of the world of the popular MMORPG game, “Final Fantasy 14”. While the company aims to bring fans from all over the world together to enjoy the game, they face significant obstacles in achieving this goal.

During the recent “Final Fantasy 14” Fan Festival, director Naoki Yoshida addressed the media and discussed the team’s considerations regarding making the game accessible across regions. Yoshida revealed that the technical infrastructure allowing players to connect between data centers in North America, Europe, Japan, and Oceania has already been established. However, due to the vast cultural disparities among these regions, the team is uncertain about fully opening the doors to cross-regional play.

Yoshida explained, “If we were to open the door at this stage, it would result in a mix of different communities. We want to take the time to evaluate how the data center transmission is utilized and what the implications would be. Therefore, before we consider cross-regional play, we need to thoroughly assess the situation.”

It was previously announced that “Final Fantasy 14” would make its debut on the Xbox console platform in the spring of 2024. The highly anticipated Version 7.0, titled “Golden Legacy”, is scheduled for release in the summer of 2024 and will be available on XSX|S, PS5, PS4, and PC.

The gaming community eagerly awaits further updates regarding these developments.

