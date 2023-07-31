Sea temperatures | Fun | Travels

Scientists say the last few weeks have been the hottest on earth and possibly the hottest in 100,000 years, so many are dealing with extreme heat.

In the peak of the tourist season, one of the most important pieces of information for tourists who are planning to go on vacation or have already set foot on their favorite beach is sea ​​water and air temperature. And while the weather conditions in the region are constantly changing these days, from tropical heat to supercell storms, and meteorologists announce the end of the hottest summer period, it is definitely not the case at sea destinations. sunny days are ahead for tourists enjoying the warm seas.

Greece: Sunny and warm both on the beach and in the sea

Unfortunately, due to extreme heat and drought, many countries in the Mediterranean are struggling with catastrophic forest fires, and the most critical situation is in Greece. In the previous days, the temperature in Greece reached an incredible 45°C. And while the continental part of the Balkan Peninsula is more than often hit by thunderstorms and bad weather this summer, with very changeable weather, in the Adriatic area, as well as throughout the Mediterranean, it is stable, clear and very warm.

On the second finger of Halkidiki, in Sithonia, in Neos Marmaris the sea temperature is 28 degrees Celsius, and the daily maximum air temperature will be the same. Sunny weather will remain in the following days the air temperature will be up to 31 degrees Celsius. The subjective feeling will be 32 degrees and more.

In Crete, it is sunny and warm, up to 31 degrees Celsius, the subjective feeling is 35 degrees, and a yellow weather warning warning of high temperature is in effect. It will be sunny and warm in the coming days as well, and the sea temperature is from 25.6 to 28.4 degreesit depends from place to place on this island.

It is about 27 degrees on Thassos, it will be much warmer at the weekend.Maximum daily temperatures will rise to 31 degrees. The sea water is the warmest on Thassos near Skala Rahoni, 27.5 degrees, and the coldest water temperature is 27.1 degrees, near Aliki beach.

The sea water temperature in Paralia is 28.7 degrees and it is slightly increasing, considering that it was a week ago 26.7 degrees Celsius. Code Zakynthos, Leptokaria, Sarti, Nei Poria, Skiathos and other places, the water is 28 degrees Celsius.

Croatia: The sea temperature is rising

The sea temperature in Croatia is highest in August, when it reaches more than 27 degrees Celsius. However, the Adriatic Sea has already reached a higher temperature in some places on the Croatian coast, and is currently the warmest in Dubrovnik, Hvar, Lošinj and Korčula.

It is sunny and warm in these places, the maximum daily temperature is 29-30 degrees and in the following days it will grow by a factor of two. It is 31 degrees in Splitthe subjective feeling is 36 degrees, a the sea temperature is 26.7. A week ago, the sea temperature was 25.7 degrees.

The current temperature in Rijeka is 29 degrees, the following days will be above 30 degrees. The first days of August will bring partly cloudy weather and a slight drop in air temperature. The sea temperature is now 25.8 and will rise slightly.

Montenegro: The sea is getting warmer

The Adriatic Sea in Montenegro is a little warmer than in Croatianear certain favorite destinations. In Budva, the current sea temperature is 27.4 degrees, while yesterday it was over 28 degrees. Today is the warmest water near Sveti Stefan, Miločer, Drobnić, Drobni pijesk, Crvena glavica and Galija beach. Tthe air temperature will reach 30 degrees and in the following days it will slightly increase by several degrees, while the subjective feeling will be that it is over 35 degrees.

In Tivat, the sea temperature of 27.8 degrees was measured today, and the weather conditions are like in Budva, warm and sunny. A slightly lower air temperature was measured in Herceg Novi, but from tomorrow it will be the same as in other places on the Montenegrin coast, and the sea temperature is currently 26.7 degrees. In the coming days, the air temperature in Kotor will be up to 32 degrees, while the measured sea temperature is 27.5 degrees..

Turkey: Water as warm as a bath

There will be no precipitation in Turkey for the next ten days, it will be sunny and warm, with daylight air temperature of around 35 and 36 degreesbut there is a possibility and from very high temperatures up to 40 degrees.

It will be warm in Alanya, approx 35-36 degrees, the hottest days for tourists are August 4 and 5when the maximum daily the temperature reaches 39-40 degrees Celsius. The sea temperature is currently 27.6 degreesand. In the previous days, it exceeded 28 degrees Celsius.

It’s sunny and warm here Kemeru. It will be around 36 degrees for the weekend and next weekand the subjective feeling will be 38 and more degrees. The sea temperature is 28.6 degreesi. Tthe temperature of the sea near Belek is 28.7 degrees today. According to meteorological data in the last ten years, the warmest sea in this place on this day was in 2012 and was 30.7 degrees. It is expected that they will sea ​​water temperature in Belek will rise to 29.5 degrees in the next 10 days.

Egypt: Blazing sun and dangerous radiation

The bright sun in Egypt and temperatures of about 42 degrees and more make this country forever the hottest destination.

It is about 43 degrees Celsius in HurghadaUV radiation is extremely unhealthy, the subjective feeling is a degree higher, and the sea temperature is 30.5 degrees Celsius. They are by two degrees air temperature lower in Sharm El Sheikh, around 39-40 degrees, and in the coming days the maximum temperature will be 39 degrees. The temperature of the Red Sea at this place is 30.4 degrees.

