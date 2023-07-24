Home » Sean Bean died for the 25th time in the series World on fire | Entertainment
The actor Sean Bean is one of the most loved and most badass actors the camera has ever seen!

Sean Bean was Boromir in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, played in “Caravaggio”, “Essex Boys”, “Patriot Games” … he was Ned Stark in “Game of Thrones” and has had 25 film and television deaths so far.

The last, jubilee, was in the series about the Second World War, in which he played the character of Douglas Bennett, who died in the last episode during the bombing of Manchester.

9 years ago, the world was set on fire by a petition addressed to the screenwriters and producers of “Don’t Kill Sean Bean”, which took unprecedented proportions.

However, it bothers him, so in an interview he revealed his favorite dying scene – “the suffering of Boromir” in “The Lord of the Rings”.

Boromir dies in The Lord of the Rings Source: YouTube/EgalmothofGondolin01

