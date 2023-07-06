Search of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s house Info

Here’s what was found in Yevgeny Prigozhin’s villa – in the videos, gold, money, wigs, a stuffed alligator, a giant mallet with a strange inscription… For one thing, he had a special room.

Vladimir Putin humiliated Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after his failed uprising in Russia by sending security services to raid his palace in St Petersburg. During the search, police found a closet full of wigs, a stash of gold bullion, a stash of guns, a stuffed alligator and a framed photograph that Russian media claimed was the severed heads of the exiled private warlord’s enemies.

The pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia published photos and video of armed officers searching Prigozhin’s mansion while he was in exile in Belarus on June 24, after Wagner launched an armed rebellion against Putin less than two weeks ago – which was quickly halted after Minsk helped to reach an agreement to end the conflict.

Photos from the archive of Yevgeny Prigozhin began to be leaked to the network.

During his travels in Syria and Africa, Evgeny Viktorovich often changed his appearance. This was probably necessary to minimize the chance of an assassination attempt.pic.twitter.com/3Whhrnv5Mu — Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam)July 5, 2023

A huge stockpile of weapons, including assault rifles and cartridges for them, was found by the security services in the house of the founder Wagner. A giant sledgehammer (pictured) with the inscription “For use in important negotiations” was photographed on display in the reception room.

A huge number of boxes with Russian banknotes worth about ten billion rubles, or 100 million euros, were also seized in raids on Prigozhin’s estate, including his office building. Russian media reports that the money and equipment have since been returned to the office and the Wagner Center.

Among the private warlord’s valuables photographed in his luxurious palace was a Russian military uniform decorated with around two dozen medals. In his luxurious home there was also something like a stuffed animal on display an alligator on the dresser.

Prigozhin’s St Petersburg home has been raided by Russian security services.

They found wigs a sledgehammer, weapons, and gold bars, the value of which has not been calculated.

Images and video were released by pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia.pic.twitter.com/ANRcuZrRU6 — Sviat Hnizdovskyi (@s_hnizdovskyi)July 6, 2023

Several passports were also found and photographed in Prigozhin’s house. The video shows officers armed with assault rifles searching his home and offices.

The photographs also revealed the enormous luxury in which Prigozhin lived, his private swimming pool, helipad, sauna, gym and medical office. Looks like the house also has its own a private prayer roomfull of religious images.

