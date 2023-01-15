Ana Walshe has been missing since January 4th. And her husband, Brian Walshe, ended up in the crosshairs. Investigators stopped him on charges of trying to deflect the investigation and gave the couple’s three children into temporary custody waiting to shed light on what happened. The investigations continue unabated, and the circle seems to close around Brian Walshe. A bloody knife was found in the family’s home – a home the man had tried to spruce up by spending more than $400 on cleaning products.

The most disturbing detail, however, is the fact that the man would have searched online for how to ‘dismember and make a body disappear’. Friends of the women describe him as a sociopath who had already made death threats to Ana in 2014