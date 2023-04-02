The Police Directorate of Montenegro announced that in accordance with the legal powers, and in cooperation with the competent state prosecutor’s offices, it undertook a number of measures and actions to detect and prevent the commission of criminal offenses against electoral rights.

Source: MONDO/Nicoleta Vučkević

According to reports, police officers conducted activities on the territory of several Montenegrin cities to detect and prevent potential crimes related to the abuse of the electoral process in the presidential elections in Montenegro.

Searches were carried out at several locations in order to secure material and other evidence, notifications were collected from several persons for whom there was operational information that they were committing criminal offenses in the field of offenses against electoral rights.

Podgorica police searched six locations. In one location, electoral material with the names of persons and certain markings was found, while in the other, voter lists and copies of identity cards were found.

The announcement states that in relation to these two cases, communication is ongoing with the competent state prosecutor’s office.

“The police in Bijelo Polje, together with the prosecutor’s office, are undertaking activities regarding the report that unknown persons tried to take an identity card from a user of the Old People’s Home in that city and other persons with the aim of preventing voting in the presidential elections,” the statement added.

The Police Administration says that the police will continue to undertake these activities in order to prevent abuses of the election process and prosecute potential perpetrators of criminal acts.

The police administration appeals to all participants in the election process to comply with the law and thereby contribute to the democratic conditions for holding free presidential elections.

“We warn that all persons, without exception, who are found to have committed criminal offenses in the field of offenses against electoral rights will be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” said the Police Administration of Montenegro.

Tomorrow, the second round of presidential elections will be held in Montenegro, in which the candidates of the Democratic Party of Socialists Milo Đukanović and the Movement “Europe Now” Jakov Milatović will compete.

(Srna)