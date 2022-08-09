What were the agents looking for?

Material Trump allegedly took away from the White House. There is talk of boxes containing many pages of confidential documents. Previously, The Donald had refused to deliver to the archives, deciding to give up the papers only in January, when legal action was threatened. He may not have given everything. Trump lawyer Christina Bobb, present during the search, confirmed that the agents were looking for “papers”

What crime Trump could be accused of

The law governing the retention of White House materials, the Presidential Records Act, is not particularly punitive, the NYT says: but criminal laws may come into play, especially if it is classified material. The Criminal Code, however, prosecutes those who “commit acts of depredation against any property of the United States” and “intentionally and illegally hide, remove, mutilate, erase or destroy government documents.” There are precedents. However, the president has the possibility to declassify the confidential materials: if he had done it with the contents of the boxes (and this is not known) he would not have violated any law

Was the FBI conducting the research?

The operation was led by the FBI led by Christopher Wray, chosen by Trump in 2017 when he fired James B. Comey. But their relationship is bad and Trump now labels it as a tool of the dem. To proceed with the search, the FBI certainly had to convince a judge that a crime had been committed and the agents could have found evidence in the residence. And to proceed with the search in the home of a former president, the approval of the Department of Justice was certainly sought. Trump was informed by his son Eric

What was the republican reaction?

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy threatened Attorney General Merrick Garland: “We will take revenge.” McCarthy, who declined to appear before the committee Jan. 6, said the Justice Department had “reached an intolerable state of armed politicization” and pledged to investigate whether Republicans would take back the House in the 2022 MidTerm election.