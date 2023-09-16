Seasonal fruits and vegetables – Mondolinguo

Download activities to discover or learn the vocabulary of seasonal fruits and vegetables!

In this PDF, you will find vocabulary activities based on advertisements published on the Auchan supermarket Facebook page.

Each month, seasonal foods are illustrated with their names.

For these activities, I have removed the vocabulary to let your learners find them. Two versions are available: one without vocabulary help and the second with the list of foods. The answer key to the exercises is available.



These activities are intended for beginners, adolescents or adults.

September is available!

Good class, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly to your site or sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please include the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.

