Seasonal, the EU opens infringement proceedings against Italy and 9 other countries

World Ensuring full compliance with the directive is an important prerequisite for attracting the necessary manpower for seasonal work to the EU and possibly also for helping to reduce irregular migration”, highlights Brussels

1′ of reading

The EU Commission has launched an infringement procedure against Italy and 9 other countries for failing to fully transpose the EU directive on seasonal workers, aimed at ensuring decent living and working conditions, equal rights and sufficient protection from exploitation.

“Ensuring full compliance with the directive is an important prerequisite for attracting the necessary manpower for seasonal work to the EU and possibly also for helping to reduce irregular migration”, highlights Brussels.

Rome now has two months to respond to the arguments of the EU executive.

Italy is once again in the EU’s sights also for discriminatory working conditions in the public sector and the abuse of fixed-term contracts.

Brussels sent a reasoned opinion to Rome, the second step of the procedure launched in July 2019, highlighting that “the Italian legislation does not sufficiently prevent or sanction the abusive use of a succession of fixed-term contracts for various categories of workers in the sector public”. Italy now has two months to remedy the deficiencies found, or the European Commission may decide to refer it to the EU Court of Justice.

View on breakinglatest.news