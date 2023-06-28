Seattle poll: Drugs, gun violence top public safety concerns – Xinhua English.news.cn

Seattle poll: Drugs, gun violence top public safety concerns

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-27 21:39

Overseas.com, June 27. According to a poll released by the US “Seattle Times” on June 26, nearly half of the respondents in Seattle, Washington State, the United States believe that drug use is the biggest public safety problem, and 33% of the respondents are most worried about it. gun violence.

Nearly a third of respondents to the poll, sponsored by The Seattle Times and Suffolk University, believe crime has increased in their neighborhoods over the past year, and 56% believe it has remained the same. Only less than 8% of the respondents think that the crime rate has decreased.

According to the survey, in terms of public safety hazards, nearly half of the respondents believe that drugs are the biggest public safety hazard, and 33% of the respondents are most worried about gun violence. Among them, 58% of the respondents aged 18 to 24 believed that drug use was the biggest safety hazard, and 15% were most concerned about gun violence; among the respondents over the age of 65, the proportions were 44% and 36%, respectively.

The survey showed that women were more likely than men to believe that crime rates in their neighborhoods had increased. Across party lines, 63% of Democrats prefer to see crime remaining the same, while 42% of independents say it has increased. The survey also found that people with higher incomes feel more secure in their communities.

Additionally, about 7 percent of respondents to this survey identified property crime and policing as the biggest public safety concerns. Some respondents felt that this was a consequence of the increase in the number of street dwellers and drug addicts in the city.

Source: Overseas Network Author: Editor: Gao Mingzhen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

