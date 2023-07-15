Home » Sebas Villalobos Advances to the Final of VIP Top Chef, Seeking Title and $100,000
Sebas Villalobos Advances to the Final of VIP Top Chef, Seeking Title and $100,000

The second season of VIP Top Chef will conclude next Monday, July 17, with a special three-hour finale episode airing at 7:00 PM on Telemundo. Sebas Villalobos has become the first finalist to secure his spot in the final after winning in the first semifinal round, which took place in Yucatán, Mexico. Other remaining contestants include Carmen Villalobos, Laura Zapata, Alana Lliteras, Germán Montero, and Jesús Moré. Only three of them will join Sebas in the final and compete for the title and a $100,000 prize under the scrutiny of judges Antonio de Livier “Toño,” Adria Marina Montaño, and Juan Manuel Barrientos.

In the recent episode, the participants were able to reunite with their loved ones, except for Zapata, who received a surprise visit from a group of friends. The upcoming semifinal will showcase special appearances by Zuleyka Rivera, the finalist from the first edition, as well as Mexican chefs Cristina Eustace and Mauricio Islas.

Throughout the competition, tensions have escalated between Laura Zapata and Alana Lliteras. The Mexican actress referred to her fellow semifinalist as “badder than spoiled pork,” prompting Lliteras, the 2016 Master Chef winner, to defend herself, emphasizing that age should not be a basis for disrespecting younger individuals.

Fans of the show can look forward to an exciting and intense finale as the remaining contestants battle it out for the ultimate culinary accolade.

