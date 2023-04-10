Sebastian Cortes releases his new mixtape, “Everything has changed forever” (Warner Music, 23), with a title fully in line with its situation. It has nothing to do with the artist from his beginnings, now much more mature and with the support of a record company.

“Everything has changed forever” more than the title of the album seems a headline of life. Apart from all the changes that these hectic years in the industry have brought to your life, what does the release of this mixtape mean to you?

Well, I really believe that everything has changed forever. In the end, this comes from a context in which, of course, I am 21 years old and at this age, in general, you finish your degree, start in the world of work and you realize many things. Although this record is not fully aware of those things, but the first reaction to it. Because you realize who you are, what you are like, the problems you have with your social relationships, you stop hanging out with your friends, you break relationships, you start new ones… It is a time of many changes and I feel that I have it worse than adolescence, which is often said to be the worst.

“I wanted to make very different music so that now I have the freedom to do whatever I want” In this new mixtape you make a sound that is very far from “Songs I made in my room” (Self-published, 21). It has higher beats, less acoustic, more layers… is it a complete break with bedroom pop?

Totally, that was the goal. Above all, try to make it as different as possible, musically speaking, because “Songs I did in my room” was a record from a specific era and a specific movement, bedroom pop. So really yes, I wanted to make very different music so now I have the freedom to do whatever I want. And I think I’ve achieved it, because, although all the songs are different, the new thing I’m going to do isn’t going to surprise that much, but it’s going to be like “okay, let’s hear what he’s done”.

Is there going back to your previous sound?

No, but because it’s impossible, just as I’m not going to go back to what I did in “Everything Has Changed Forever”. But I take the best of both worlds, I take the modernity and production of the mixtape, and I’m opening up, lyrically, to take one of the coolest things about “Songs I did in my room” which was how direct he spoke. So, it’s not going to be like before, because everything has changed forever, but it’s going to be the best of both worlds.

One of the main differences between your first album and this one is that independence that, to put it in some way, you have lost. Although you have also done this work inside your room, has the fact of being inside a major put more pressure on you?

No. I think it depends on the type of artist you are and what you sign. According to the contract and the relationship that I have with my company, I have total freedom. I decide which song comes out or which song doesn’t come out, they don’t force me to do anything. If I don’t want to work with X person, I don’t work, and if I don’t want to do X thing, I don’t do it. I am being very lucky with the company, because they are also supporting me in everything I do and in the end, that is what this is about. It’s about partnering with someone and things go well. If things go well, it goes well for them, and if it goes well for them, it goes well for me. Also, everything has changed a lot, now you can find out more about the record companies and such… but they let me do what I want. The freedom is so great that they don’t even force me to go to the studio. I keep working in my room, it’s because I made this record at home. See also Draghi in Kiev relaunches on Odessa wheat: "A UN pact to bring to the G7"

And you work again with Daniel Sabater, you also include Delgao in the hit “Entre tú y yo” and also this week you release “Back in the city” together with Chill Chicos. What is it that makes you decide to collaborate with someone?

The vibes, man, I was very much guided by the vibes in my life. The vibes I have with Chill Chicos I have with very few people. Not so much with Salva, because I’ve coincided less, but Javi is my guitar and I’ve lived a lot with him, and Pascual has been a crush on my friendship. How can I not make music with them? In “Sólo me gustas tú” I collaborated with who was my best friend at the time, is that, how can I not make music with someone I love? Then things happen like with Delgao, I don’t have that friendship, but there is mutual respect and admiration. I love him as an artist, he is one of the best composers in the country and his EP with D3llano, “Balada Kinky” (Warner, 22), I love it, it is super innovative and necessary in Spain. And he had “Between you and me” and it was that he had to include him, there was no other person.

You have left in limbo three singles that you published between the two albums: “Why are you not”, “Without me” and “I only like you”. Perhaps you felt that the sound was more in line with your first album?

I don’t think they’re as consistent with the first one either, but they’re not close to the sound of this mixtape either. I don’t know, they were just songs that I had in the bedroom and that I had to get out.

In the interview we had in 2020, when you were just beginning to make a name for yourself within the industry, you made a statement about your future that has practically been fulfilled to the letter.

I am very like that. I don’t know what you’re going to read to me, but it happens to me a lot. When I started singing at 16, I had a colleague who always asked me questions about music and everything I answered has come true. I told him that I was going to sign for a record company, that I was going to become independent before I turned 22, that I was going to do very well… and everything has come true. Now I say other things, but I know that they are also going to be done. What did I tell you? See also Developed countries, please share your surplus new crown vaccine

When it came to signing for a record label, you told me, “It seems to me that if I sign with a major it is taking a big step which I feel I am not prepared to take. So, I think I want to experience myself as an artist and the moment I say ‘okay, I’m ready and I want to use the structure of a major to benefit me, use all its resources and exploit them and exploit myself to the fullest’, I’ll do it. But not yet, I want a little time to pass.”.

It has totally been like that. Many people raise the issue as saying “major whores”, but that is nonsense. C. Tangana says it a lot, you have to use the weapons that the same problem poses for you, use them to your advantage and that’s it. He told Yung Beef in that legendary Primavera Sound interview that it’s nonsense to go to war with people who have bazookas and you have a slingshot. Right now you don’t have to sign bullshit, all you have to do is keep things clear.

“There is not a single person who has lived in the world of music in the same way as another” But at that time, had you already had contact with any major?

Yes, yes, some multinationals had already contacted me. As soon as one bites, they all bite.

It is clear that now you already have a good background within the industry, but if you could go back, what advice would you give to that Sebas who is starting out in music?

To listen to my parents more and get me a good lawyer. That’s it.

And what would you say to anyone who is just starting out?

That there is no predetermined path, that there are four thousand. That no one is going to have the same experiences as you, that your path is different and even when two people are apparently the same, the paths are completely different. That there is not a single person who has lived in the world of music in the same way as another. And get a good lawyer.

Returning to the present, you have already been able to present your new work in Seville and Madrid in a different format than your first tour. At what point did you decide to start having a regular band and stop doing the gigs by yourself?

I think it was a super natural thing. In the end, no matter how excited I am, having two people on stage gives me a plus of security and believing that I don’t have it when I’m alone. I think it has been very necessary and it gives it a super different flow. And, for some reason, it’s cooler when there’s a band than not when the singer is alone. It has been a super organic thing, to leave the lo-fi behind and do things well. See also Belarus, opponents Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak sentenced

Without a doubt, surely one of your most special nights was last March 10 when you made the presentation in your city, Madrid. But how did you live it? Because even though it was full, there were last-minute problems with a room change…

Thanks to this man (he points to Dani, his manager) and a lot of people, I was able to stay calm. People found out, they came to the new room, so good. But very calm, letting myself go, without letting it scratch me. It was very cool, the room was very full, there was no room for anyone else, we sold out. She was a last bitch, the truth. This is starting to make no sense. While everything is going smoothly, he’s being pretty crazy.

In that gig we could see your new aesthetic, the three dressed in a suit. Will you follow this outfit?

Yes, yes, forever! Let’s see, I don’t know if forever, but a strong suit season is coming. For the next record, I’m also going to wear a suit to create the whole aesthetic, because I like it, I feel comfortable and I feel handsome, really.

Tonight you will perform in Barcelona and next weekend you will do so in Valencia. What would you say to people to encourage them to go to these and your future concerts?

Get on Spotify, you listen to the mixtape, then you go to my Instagram, you watch the videos and you’re going to end up buying a ticket.

And do you already have your new project underway?

Yes, the new album is already working, it’s at 60%, at least in terms of audio. It will be a perfect mix between “Songs I made in my room” and “Everything has changed forever”, mixed with a higher level of production and being very comfortable with the lyrics. I feel like I have things to say and that people are going to want to hear them.