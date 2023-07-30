Report: Second Crack Discovered on “Tallest and Fastest” Roller Coaster in North America

In a recent report by CNN, it has been revealed that a crack may have appeared on the top of a pillar of a roller coaster track at an amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina. If confirmed, this would mark the second crack within a month on the roller coaster known as “Furious 325”.

During a structural integrity inspection, crews discovered what they believe to be a crack or a “sign of welding” on the roller coaster. North Carolina authorities have confirmed that the roller coaster, Furious 325, will remain closed until repairs and further testing are completed.

The initial crack was noticed by a tourist on June 30 while filming a video of the roller coaster. As the coaster passed by, the crack would expand and shrink accordingly. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of the cracked roller coaster. The amusement park claims that all their facilities are inspected daily.

Despite the potential risks associated with these cracks, Furious 325 remains one of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in North America. It reaches a maximum speed of 150 kilometers per hour and boasts a height of approximately 100 meters.

As of now, it is unclear when the roller coaster will be ready to resume operations. Authorities are expected to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of visitors before allowing the coaster to reopen.

