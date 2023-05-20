Second day of the G7 in Japan, Zelensky has arrived. Meloni: “Welcoming the African Union to the G20”

Second day of work for the G7 summit meeting in Hiroshima, Japan. The proceedings began with the plenary session dedicated to resilience and economic security and in the afternoon it will expand to discussions with the leaders of the host countries, invited by the Japanese presidency to represent the perspectives and interests of the so-called Global South. A little while ago the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Hiroshima with a departed French plane from Jeddah Airport, Saudi Arabia where he attended the Arab League summit. The Ukrainian president will attend the last day of the summit in Japan in person. “Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Strengthened security and cooperation for our victory. Today, peace will become closer”, writes the Ukrainian president on Telegram.

“We express serious concern about the economic coercion and we call on all countries to refrain from its use, which not only undermines the functioning and trust in the multilateral trading system, but also violates the international order” and “ultimately undermines global security and stability”. Thus the G7 leaders in the declaration on economic resilience and security, with reference to some policies adopted by China, in the dock for ties with Russia and aims at Taiwan. “At our respective national levels, we will use existing tools, review their effectiveness and develop new ones, if necessary, to discourage and counter the use of coercive economic measures”.

On the subject of climate crisis G7 leaders said they were taking action and stepping up cooperation to address the crisis and accelerate the global transition to clean energy to reach net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest“. We reaffirm our firm commitment to the Paris Agreement. We recognize that public and private investment in the industries of the future both domestically and globally will be needed to achieve these goals and that further cooperation is needed to fill the clean energy transition investment gap, to reduce the cost of the transition energy worldwide”. According to recent UN analyses, however, the threshold of 1.5 degrees set as a safety limit for the increase in global average temperature will probably be exceeded by 2027.

On the sidelines of the official meetings, a face-to-face meeting between the Prime Minister took place this morning Giorgia Meloni and the French president Emmanuel Marcon. In the context of the official discussions, the president proposed to accept the request of the African Union to join the G20. “I think it would be a good sign – said the president – ​​to express our support also on the occasion of this summit”. Meloni could anticipate his return to Italy due to the emergency in Emilia Romagna. Condolences for the flood victims were expressed by the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida, at the opening of the sixth working session. “I express my condolences for the victims and for what is happening in Italy,” said Kishida. “The news and images of severe flooding in Northern Italy are heartbreaking. On behalf of Canadians, I send my deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones. We are thinking of all those affected and stand ready to provide support if needed,” the Canadian prime minister wrote on Twitter Justin Trudeau.