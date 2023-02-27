The municipality of Krupa na Una without electricity due to snow, classes were also cancelled.

Source: SRNA/Zora Savić

The entire area of ​​the municipality of Krupa na Una has no electricity due to faults in the electrical grid caused by heavy and wet snow, and the snow cover, which is over 50 centimeters in the higher parts of the municipality, makes traffic in this local community very difficult, said the mayor of the municipality this morning Krupa at Uni Mladen Kljajić.

Kljajić reminded that there is no electricity in this municipality from the night from Saturday to Sunday.

Principal of “Branko Ćopić” Elementary School Dragana Todić said that there are no classes in this school today.

According to her, depending on the weather today, a decision will be made for tomorrow.

(Srna)