Home World Second day without electricity: In Krupa at the University, classes were also cancelled Info
World

Second day without electricity: In Krupa at the University, classes were also cancelled Info

by admin
Second day without electricity: In Krupa at the University, classes were also cancelled Info

The municipality of Krupa na Una without electricity due to snow, classes were also cancelled.

Source: SRNA/Zora Savić

The entire area of ​​the municipality of Krupa na Una has no electricity due to faults in the electrical grid caused by heavy and wet snow, and the snow cover, which is over 50 centimeters in the higher parts of the municipality, makes traffic in this local community very difficult, said the mayor of the municipality this morning Krupa at Uni Mladen Kljajić.

Kljajić reminded that there is no electricity in this municipality from the night from Saturday to Sunday.

Principal of “Branko Ćopić” Elementary School Dragana Todić said that there are no classes in this school today.

According to her, depending on the weather today, a decision will be made for tomorrow.

(Srna)

See also  Use: Biden chooses Ketanji Brown Jackson as first African American to the Supreme Court

You may also like

new tariff for international calls to Nigeria

How to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine?Trump...

Brexit, Von der Leyen in London for a...

Bologna-Inter 1-0, the report cards: Orsolini decides it,...

Ljubomir Bandović on roles | Entertainment

And Also The Trees visit Barcelona for the...

“Palermo, the next three weeks will certify the...

Snow created chaos in Croatia | Info

Weather Sicily, bad weather has arrived, rain and...

the yellow of the ghost fork… – OA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy