He March 11th the second edition of Grenada 100% Woman. Rosalen, you are y Maui headline an extensive program of concerts and activities in the heart of the city.

Granada 100% Woman is an event promoted by the Platform Revive the Sugar Bowl who leads our dear Amparo Sanchezand that seeks to make visible and distinguish the work of women in the world of culture, both on and behind the scenes: technicians, singers, instrumentalists, composers, artisans, dancers, comedians…

So the irreverent humorist Asaari Bibang will be the master of ceremonies for a long day of music, dance, crafts and brotherhood in the Plaza de la Libertad, in the heart of Granada. There is no doubt that the concerts of Rozalén, Sés, Maui, Mane Ferret (Cuba) and Rebeca Lane (Guatemala) as established artists, but as it is a matter of making visible those women in the disparadero, we cannot stop recommending to Las Poderío, Begoña Bang-Matu and Patricia Rodríguez. Of course, everything designed for family enjoyment.

