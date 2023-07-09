Home » Second hand items on the Kalenić market | Info
Second hand items on the Kalenić market | Info

by admin
Second hand items on the Kalenić market | Info

More and more people are buying second-hand things in Serbia, and selling them, as well as buying them, has become a trend.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Second hand and vintage shopping has long been in trend, and we understand why. You feel more environmentally conscious when you don’t buy clothes from fast-fashion stores, and you can look so good – and for a lot less. You can find a lot of such things at the Kalenić market.

Gucci for two thousand, Prada for 3,000?

Gucci jeans in the style of the nineties and 2000s cost 2,000 dinars, and connoisseurs of brands recognize that it is really Gucci by the label. Prada sandals made of leather cost 3,000 dinars, and Christian Louboutin shoes can be found for only 400 dinars. Brown boots of the brand Pollini, Italian leather – who loves this brand, he knows – it is anything but cheap. And in Kalenić, these boots cost only 3,000 dinars (while they would be at least 300 euros in the store).

