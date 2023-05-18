Home » Second season of ‘And Just Like That…’ premieres in June – MONDO MODA
Despite a middling first season and largely ignored by all of the television awards (it didn’t earn any Emmy, SAG, Critics Choice or Golden Globe nominations), ‘And Just Like That…’ earned a second season, which premieres on Thursday. , June 22 on HBO Max.
With executive production by Michael Patrick King and the protagonists Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), the new season will have 11 episodes: the first two will be released together, on the 22nd. , followed by a new one each week.

And Just Like That… Season 2 @ disclosure

Continuation of the successful series of the 90s and early 2000s ‘Sex And The City’, but without Kim Cattrall (the unforgettable Samantha Jones), the current cast includes Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) , Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), Sara Ramírez (Che Diaz), Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley), Karen Pittman (Dr. Nya Wallace), Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), David Eigenberg ( Steve Brady), Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), Christopher Jackson (Herbert Wexley), Niall Cunningham (Brady Hobbes), Cathy Ang (Lily Goldenblatt) y Alexa Swinton (Rose Goldenblatt).

