The second year of the Russo-Ukrainian war is about to begin this month, according to author Thomas Friedman. On the one hand, the Russians are doing a lot of preparatory work, on the other hand, the West insists on strongly supporting Ukraine. This year is going to be very scary.

Apparently, now that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to double the size of the military, Friedman noted in a New York Times article. He has mobilized as many as half a million new soldiers in recent months to launch a new campaign on the first anniversary of the war.

He added that the first year of the war had been easy for the United States and its allies. Because in addition to imposing sanctions on Moscow, it is limited to providing weapons, aid and intelligence. The Ukrainians, on the other hand, did the rest, destroying Putin’s army and pushing his army back into eastern Ukraine.

Putin follows in Stalin’s footsteps

But according to Friedman, Putin is fully militarizing Russian society, just as the late Soviet leader Joseph Stalin did during World War II. He is also preparing to fight a protracted war to make Russia less safe in order to realize traditional Russian great power ambitions. These ambitions are more about honor and status than safety.

The author also argues that Putin is betting on the possibility that the United States and the West will tire of prolonged conflict. Both left and right isolationists in US think tanks and Congress have indicated that they will.

However, Friedman said the West will not give up its support for Ukraine, no matter the cost. Because it knows that any negotiations to keep Russian troops on Ukrainian soil will be a temporary truce until Putin’s next attempt.

The war in Ukraine is a war about world order

The author emphasizes that the Ukrainian war is ultimately the West’s war to preserve the liberal world order and to protect that order from Russia’s attempts to root it out.

Friedman spends most of his essay praising and defending the existing liberal world order, calling it a system that serves the interests of the West and “the majority of the world‘s population.”

He believes that maintaining this liberal order is the underlying logic that drives the United States and its NATO allies to help Kyiv defend against Putin’s “invasion.” He noted that this was the first attack by a European state on another neighbor since the end of World War II and was essentially directed at the liberal order.

Therefore, Friedman believes that the war in Ukraine will intensify in the second year. Because Putin on the one hand, and Western countries including Ukraine on the other, they are not prepared to make concessions, and they all stick to their positions. This, he said, would be a dire escalation of the war.