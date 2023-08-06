“Secret Invasion”: the post-credits scene is missing… but that’s the only problem!

The events, in the Marvel world, follow one another, interact and give life to new sagas and events of increasingly interplanetary dimensions but creating rather intricate, complex and contradictory situations that can disorient viewers who are not avid readers of comics.

“Secret Invasion” the series broadcast on Disney Plus, directed by Ali Selim, presents a new portion of the Marvel Universe, linked to the events of the Skrull people we had known in the Captain Marvel film, who settled on Earth mixing with Earthlings and assuming important political and economic positions.

Among these refugees there is Gravik, a Skrull who was dissatisfied with the promise, made thirty years earlier, not kept by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) which he had made to his people, or in exchange for their help, he would found a new planet to live on. For this he wants to take revenge and conquer the Blue Planet with terrorist acts….

The plot itself is rather trivial and has too many political implications, with digs at the current situation on the world scene; moreover, there are narrative holes that leave too many doubts and questions, with few action scenes and a much less enterprising Fury who remains tied to a script that does not belong to him.

A series that has its strong point on Samuel L. Jackson, who alone manages to handle the entire production, as all the other characters that revolve around the plot, are poor in charisma and have little to say except forced and limited to themselves.

Even more perplexing is the fact that after the last episode, there is no post-credits scene, making a series that may have no other connection with the events of the Marvel Universe fall into thin air.

The feeling, after the legendary success of “Avengers End Game” and that the ideas are lacking and the lack of real captivating Superheroes that exalt the public that for the moment are not seen, is creating too many criticisms due to the fact that Disney, you just think about making mass-produced products to make money without looking at the quality. This new phase seems to drag on without a real logical thread, still living on the reflected light of the successes of the previous works. Rather botched ideas and excessive political correctness, it seems to hold back a genre that has many fans, not only among comic book readers.

