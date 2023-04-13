Home World Secret papers of the Pentagon, the mole identified: he is a 21-year-old of the National Guard. Arrested at the end of the search of his home
The alleged mole of the Pentagon’s secret files is called Jack Teixeira, he is a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, according to interviews and documents reviewed by the New York Times. He was arrested at the end of the search of his home.

In these last hours he was the most wanted in America. The fear is that there may be even more documents around, in addition to those that have already emerged. The papers largely concern the war in Ukraine, the supplies of arms by the United States, but also the situation of the army in Kiev. They were shown for the first time by some Russian media and the theft of the documents was revealed.

The Pentagon investigations first narrowed down the number of people who have access to the system and emails and then sifted through a whole series of contacts. The disclosed documents have varying degrees of secrecy, but in any case they are classified as “not sharable with anyone” or at most sharable only with British, Canadian, Australian, New Zealand partners.

According to what the New York Times reports, which tracked down the mole, Jack Teixeira was the leader of a small group of online gamers, between 20 and 30 people, young or even teenagers, who shared a love for guns , racist ideas and a passion for video games.

In these hours, FBI agents searched the home of 21-year-old Jack Teixeira in North Dighton, suspected of being connected to the leak of secret Pentagon documents that appeared online, and arrested him. The New York Times always reports it and the news was also reported by CNN. The young man, an intelligence member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, is connected to the Thug Shaker Central online group, where the documents first appeared.

