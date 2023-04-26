Security Council Urgently Considers Sudan Situation

The Security Council urgently considers the situation in Sudan. The Chinese representative calls on the conflicting parties in Sudan to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible.

CCTV News Client News On April 25 local time, the UN Security Council urgently reviewed the situation in Sudan. The Chinese representative called on the conflicting parties in Sudan to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible to avoid further escalation of the situation, protect the safety of foreign institutions and personnel in Sudan, and demanded that the international community respect Sudan’s sovereignty and leadership and listen carefully to the concerns of Sudan and regional countries.

UN Secretary-General Guterres, UN Special Representative for Sudan Pertes, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Msuya and others made briefings.

Guterres reiterated that the conflict must stop immediately. He called on both parties to the conflict to cease fire immediately, and called on members of the Security Council and regional countries to exert influence on all parties to the conflict in Sudan to reduce tension. He said that the United Nations will set up a temporary working place in Port Sudan and continue to serve the Sudanese people.

Pertes said that both sides of the conflict carried out indiscriminate attacks on densely populated areas. As of the morning of the 25th local time, 427 people were killed in the conflict and more than 3,700 were injured. Although the 72-hour ceasefire has already begun, the two parties to the conflict have not fully committed to the ceasefire, and there is no sign that they are willing to negotiate seriously.

Msuya said Sudan was already facing the worst humanitarian situation before the conflict broke out, with 15.8 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. During the conflict, at least 20 hospitals were destroyed, and violence against women occurred many times. The United Nations will resume humanitarian operations as soon as the security situation permits.

Zhang Jun, China‘s permanent representative to the United Nations, said that the armed conflict broke out in Sudan, causing a large number of civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. As a good friend and partner of Sudan, China deeply regrets the relapse into turmoil in Sudan, and calls on both parties to the conflict to put the interests of the country and people first, to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, and to avoid further escalation of the situation.

Zhang Jun emphasized that it is necessary to ensure that the humanitarian ceasefire is in place, effectively protect civilians, protect the safety of foreign institutions, personnel and diplomatic missions in Sudan, and provide security and logistical convenience for humanitarian aid and personnel evacuation. China appreciates the help and convenience provided by relevant parties for the evacuation and transfer of Chinese personnel.

Zhang Jun also stressed that China firmly supports Sudan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and expects Sudan to quell the conflict as soon as possible and return to the right track of peace, stability and national development. He said that Sudan is an important country in the Horn of Africa. If the escalation of the current conflict is delayed, it will inevitably cause greater spillover risks, which is not in the interests of Sudan and will also endanger regional peace and stability. The top priority at the moment is to promote the quelling of the conflict as soon as possible, to encourage the parties to the conflict to resolve their differences through dialogue, and to bring the political process and economic and social development back on track.

Zhang Jun said that the turmoil in Sudan is worth pondering. The international community should respect Sudan’s sovereignty and leadership, and support Sudan in exploring institutional arrangements that suit its national conditions. Externally imposed solutions, with artificial timelines, are likely to be counterproductive. The communiqué issued by the AU emergency meeting on April 20 reaffirmed its opposition to any external forces interfering in Sudanese affairs, which is very important. The international community should listen carefully to the concerns of Sudan and regional countries. (CCTV reporter Xu Dezhi)