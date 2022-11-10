After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CCP once again shifted its focus to strengthening foreign relations in response to the ever-increasing competition between China and the United States. After Xi Jinping met with leaders of many countries in Beijing after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Li Keqiang also left China yesterday to visit Cambodia and attend the ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit. After the U.S. midterm elections, U.S. President Biden will arrive in Egypt on the 11th to attend the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, and will also attend the ASEAN summit and the G20 summit. Li Keqiang will meet Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea ahead of Xi Jinping, with the summit expected to be dominated by US-China rivalry and rising concerns over a possible new round of North Korea’s nuclear tests. .

According to comprehensive media reports, on the 9th, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Li Keqiang praised the friendship between the two countries and the results of comprehensive cooperation, and announced that an additional 200 million yuan will be provided to Cambodia and an increase in the number of Cambodian students studying in China. Li Keqiang also reiterated that the CCP will, as always, provide support to Cambodia.

Hun Sen thanked the CCP for its long-term support and assistance to Cambodia’s economic development, especially its vaccine support during the epidemic.

The two sides also signed 18 cooperation documents, involving trade in agricultural products, preferential credit for infrastructure construction, health care, Chinese language education, and cooperation in traditional Chinese medicine.

Afterwards, Li Keqiang attended the unveiling ceremony of the “Confucius Institute at Cambodia-China University of Technology” and other activities.

The “Confucius Institute” has been widely regarded by the outside world as the CCP’s big propaganda. At present, many Western countries have closed the Confucius Institutes established by the CCP in their own countries.

The CCP has been operating in Cambodia for a long time. Cambodia and China also have close military ties.

It was reported earlier that China is secretly upgrading the Yunyang naval base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, and that at least part of the airfield will become a “dedicated” naval facility for the Chinese military.

There are fears that the base could become China‘s second military center overseas. At present, the CCP also has a logistics support base in Djibouti, an African country.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken has urged Hun Sen to be fully transparent about China‘s military activities at the Yunyang naval base in Sihanoukville, noting that China‘s presence could harm Cambodia’s sovereignty, regional security and ASEAN unity.

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2019 that China and Cambodia signed an agreement to allow the Chinese military to use the Yunyang naval base for a period of 30 years, with automatic renewals every 10 years thereafter. Under the agreement, China can deploy military personnel, store weapons and park warships at the base.

This shows that China has acquired its first dedicated naval supply facility in Southeast Asia, as well as another outpost, and further consolidates China’s control over Cambodia.

The CCP has also established the “Cambodia-China Comprehensive Investment and Development Pilot Zone”, the largest regional development benchmark project in the “Belt and Road” strategy. The project includes Dara Sakor International Airport (Dara Sakor) in Koh Kong Province, Cambodia, and related construction around the airport, including a five-star tourist resort, a golf course, a wharf, and two container ports in the park near the airport. , a high-tech industrial area and a luxury residential “New Town”. The overall plan will occupy about half of Cambodia’s high-quality coastline with a length of 90 kilometers.

The CCP has a 99-year lease on it.

Qixinghai Airport, located about 40 miles northwest of the Yunyang base, has a 3,200-meter-long runway, home to the longest runway in Cambodia. Satellite imagery at the time showed that the airport appeared to be preparing for the runway turns needed to quickly take off and land military aircraft, especially fighter jets.

Asia Times reporter Andrew Nachemson believes that the tourism business in the Qixinghai Seaside Resort is already similar to the CCP’s colony in many respects, and Cambodia may sacrifice its long-term economic interests, and may even Sacrificing its sovereignty, the CCP uses its powerful influence to use Cambodia as a base to achieve its expansion and even hegemony in Southeast Asia and surrounding areas.

The U.S. Pentagon pointed out that China is trying to compile a global network of military and dual-use sites.

Dr. Cheng Xiaonong, a scholar in the United States and a Chinese political economist, emphasized that foreign expansion and domination of the world are the CCP’s poison.

