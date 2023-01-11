See you at 8 o’clock in the news丨Musk fell into a black hole of wealth? $200 billion in net worth evaporated in 14 months

See you at 8 o’clock in the news, a little more insight. Meet with you on time at 8 o’clock every morning and evening, and look at the bigger world.

Musk, who is outspoken and extremely charismatic, leads companies such as Tesla, Space X, and Twitter, forming a “technology alliance.” But he, who was once surrounded by flowers and applause, now gets more and more boos. In 14 months, his net worth evaporated by 200 billion U.S. dollars, and Musk broke the Guinness record in the prodigal world.

From November 2021 to the present, Musk’s net assets have lost nearly 200 billion US dollars within 14 months, and the loss of personal wealth has reached the highest level in the world. As if being sucked into a black hole, Musk’s wealth and Tesla’s market value are constantly collapsing.

Looking back at 2021, Tesla’s market capitalization and Musk’s personal wealth have mutually achieved each other, and they are in a situation where the fire is cooking oil and flowers are blooming. But at a critical moment of competition, Musk shifted his focus to Twitter, and Musk contributed to the decline in Tesla’s market value. Investors’ doubts about whether Musk can continue to lead Tesla have also deepened.

When 2022 is coming to an end, Musk has fallen from the throne of the world‘s richest man. It has only been about 2 years since he became the world‘s richest man. When Tesla’s market value fell off a cliff, the fund managers who held heavy positions in Tesla were implicated, and finally ushered in their own nightmare.

Faced with the successive short sellers and panicked employees, Musk had to express his position. In the last few days of the end of 2022, Musk sent an email to all Tesla employees. He said that he very much believes that Tesla will become the most valuable company on earth, “Don’t be disturbed by the recent madness of the US capital market, as long as Tesla has a sufficiently good operating performance, the capital market will recognize Tesla.”

But one fact that Musk’s ambitions cannot conceal is that times have changed, and the new energy track is becoming more and more crowded. Tesla, which once rode the dust, is facing an ambush on all sides. Read more>>>

For more than a month, the fever clinic of Peking University Shougang Hospital has received more than 250 patients per day, and doctors and nurses are all overloaded. Zhang Dan, director of the fever clinic, told reporters that medical staff have been infected one after another in the past month. As long as the medical staff are not particularly uncomfortable and their fever subsides, they will return to work with a “cough”.

Wang Tiantian, a doctor in the consulting room, had a fever of 39.6 degrees Celsius half a month ago, and returned to work immediately after a four-day rest. She could not stop coughing during the consultation. The head nurse, Xu Jing, “spins” in the infusion area like a top. She has been working continuously for more than a month, and the most continuous shift lasted more than 32 hours. Zhang Dan, who is in charge of the observation ward, enters the ward before 8 o’clock every day, and does not leave until 11 o’clock in the evening, “At this time, I must not fall down.”

Zhang Dan introduced that most of the fever patients living in the observation room at this stage are elderly people with underlying diseases. Diabetes, coronary heart disease, heart failure, including poor kidney function, all need to stay in bed and inhale oxygen. The emergency department is the same, intubation, ventilator, rescue, all very skilled.”

In order to meet the hospitalization needs of fever clinics and emergency patients with severe COVID-19, Peking University Shougang Hospital has successively added beds in the intensive care unit, opened a specialized ICU for respiratory and critical care medicine, and gradually started the new crown comprehensive ward for vascular medicine. The medical and surgical wards all admitted patients with new crowns.

On December 31, 2022, Xu Jing found that “there were a lot fewer patients”, and she finally left the consulting room at six o’clock in the afternoon. Wang Tiantian was on duty until ten o’clock in the evening, and her boyfriend was waiting for her at the door, planning to have hot pot together. On this day, Wang Tiantian posted on Moments, “New year and new weather, everything will be fine”. Read more>>>

The first cold wave will hit in 2023, and the local temperature drop will exceed 20°C. This cold wave will be accompanied by strong winds and significant rain and snow. The editor quickly wrapped up his little padded jacket. In the face of weather changes, we must pay attention to keeping warm and traveling safely. The end of the year is approaching, the weather is freezing, can spring be far behind?

It is expected that from January 11th to 15th, the cold wave weather will affect most parts of my country from west to east, bringing strong winds and cooling and obvious rain and snow to most areas, and the local temperature drop will exceed 20 °C. From January 11th to 12th, the cold wave mainly affected Xinjiang and Northwest China, and from the night of the 12th to the 15th, it affected the central and eastern regions of my country.

Why is the cooling rate so large in this process? Fu Jiaolan, chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory, explained that the cold air was strong this time, and the intensity of the cold high pressure center reached 1055 hPa. In addition, the temperature in the previous stage increased significantly, and the temperature in the central and eastern regions of my country was abnormally high, which led to the temperature drop in this process. Big. However, due to the high base temperature in the early stage, there will not be a wide range of extreme low temperatures in this process.

Fu Jiaolan concluded that the strong cold air process has a wide range of influence, a large drop in temperature, obvious rain and snow, complex phase transitions, and accompanied by heavy fog, lightning and other weather. It is expected that the period with the strongest influence of rain and snow will mainly appear from January 12 to 14. On the 15th, freezing rain may occur locally in southern Anhui, southwestern Hunan, and eastern Guizhou. The public must pay attention to travel safety.

Affected by the strong cold air, the temperature in most parts of my country has dropped, which contrasts sharply with the current warmer temperature. It is recommended that the public prepare warm clothes and adjust their dressing in time; it is currently the Spring Festival travel season. Passengers with travel plans are requested to plan ahead, pay close attention to the latest warning and forecast information, and prevent adverse effects of strong winds, rain and snow on travel. Read more>>>

As a big member account, I occasionally lend my account to friends for free. But now, “paid sharing” has formed a black and gray industrial chain. On some agency platforms, sharing members are clearly priced in a variety of options. What’s more interesting is that the user experience of this kind of account is not good.

“Sell VIP members of major audio-visual platforms, both direct-charge accounts and shared accounts, and the lowest price can be half of the official price.” The reporter’s investigation found that on some agency platforms, members who download videos, online disks, and download apps can rent and sell at low prices , the lowest price is 2 yuan/5-7 days. In addition, shared members also have a variety of options such as monthly subscription, 3-month subscription, and year subscription. Among them, Mango TV monthly membership is as low as 4.85 yuan.

The reporter noticed that these “shared accounts” only need account passwords to log in. However, the user experience is not good. During the login period, you will be offline, or you will be prompted to verify your mobile phone number to log in from another place. It is worth mentioning that, for video platforms that require a verification code to log in, merchants have already had a way to deal with it. Buying a “shared account” also provides a verification code receiving platform.

In this regard, Zhao Hu, a partner of Beijing Zhongwen Law Firm, told reporters that there is no legal prohibition on users renting out their own video platforms or accounts on other platforms without authorization, but users have an agreement with the APP operator when registering. contract. “If there is an APP that specializes in renting out the account of the corresponding video website, it may be sued by the video website, because it destroys the business model of the video website and infringes its interests, which is unfair competition.” Read the full text >>>

“Fan pick-up” is a farce again, and it was once on the top of the hot search list. Artist Yu Jingtian’s fans gathered to pick up the airport and caused congestion. The police maintained order, which caused dissatisfaction among fans. This kind of chaos has been going on for a long time, and many netizens have called for “fan pick-ups” to be banned.

When a passenger appears at the airport and what his itinerary is like are personal privacy. As long as the passengers themselves do not intentionally disclose or make public, and the airports and airlines that have passenger information also fulfill their information protection obligations, it is not easy for anyone’s itinerary information to be grasped by the outside world. If you don’t know when your beloved “brother” will show up at the airport, it becomes impossible to gather a crowd to pick him up.

Therefore, “fan pick-up” seems to be a spontaneous behavior of fan groups, but behind it is likely to be induced by the artist team. For example, many artist studios will share the artist’s itinerary on social platforms, or “internal” share the artist’s itinerary within a certain range, and fans can wait at the airport according to the itinerary. As long as the itinerary is “shared”, even if only a few people know about it at the beginning, it may be spread widely, causing fans to gather.

After all, “fan pick-up” is still part of the fanatic fan circle culture. From a fundamental point of view, curbing the chaos of “fan pick-up” depends on the further optimization and governance of the entertainment industry ecology. Artists and their teams must let fans establish a concept: gathering people to pick up the plane is not good for the artist, but will harm the artist and damage the public image of the artist.

Therefore, fans and stars must pay attention to standards, abide by the law and the boundaries of public order and good customs, and not infringe on the rights and interests of others. Read more>>>

More than a dozen classified documents were revealed in a private office once used by U.S. President Joe Biden. According to US media, this revelation will give Biden quite a headache. When former US President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was seized with hundreds of classified documents, Biden once criticized him as “completely irresponsible.” Now that Feng Shui has taken turns, Trump countered: “When will the FBI search the White House?”

The White House said on January 9 that relevant documents had been handed over to the National Archives of the United States and that it was cooperating with the Department of Justice investigation. Biden himself did not respond to this until the next day. When asked about the matter, Biden, who is attending the summit of North American leaders in Mexico City, said he was also “surprised” when he learned of the matter, and he did not know the specific contents of these documents.

A source said that the discovered classified documents contained intelligence information reported by US intelligence agencies, involving countries such as Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom. Among them are top secret documents marked “Sensitive Compartment Information” (SCI). Media reports said the documents also contained some of Biden’s personal documents, including documents on funeral arrangements for Biden’s son Beau Biden, who died in 2015.

After it was revealed that Biden had privately left confidential documents, the Republican Party seized the opportunity to launch a “counterattack” against Biden and the Democratic Party. The Republican side emphasized that the Biden administration has obvious double standards when dealing with matters related to Trump and Biden’s classified documents.

Another focus of the Republican Party’s attention is that Biden’s privately stored classified documents were discovered before the mid-term elections in early November last year, but they were not revealed by the media until January this year. In this regard, Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House Office of Counsel, said that because the Department of Justice is investigating the matter, what they can say now is “limited”, and more details will be shared in due course in the future.

Whether Biden’s “classified document gate” will trigger further investigation by the US Department of Justice is still difficult to judge, but the media said that this matter will undoubtedly complicate the Department of Justice’s consideration of whether to prosecute Trump. Read more>>>

Editor Li Jiarong designs Jiachenchen

Proofreading Wu Xingfa