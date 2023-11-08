Seeking Justice: Paolina Massidda’s Compelling Speech at the ICC Hearing on Crimes Against Humanity in Venezuela

Head of Victims’ Defense Office at ICC gives powerful speech on Venezuela case

Paolina Massidda, head of the Victims’ Defense Office at the International Criminal Court (ICC), delivered a forceful speech during the second and final hearing of appeals to the investigation for crimes against humanity in Venezuela. Massidda denounced the unimaginable acts of violence, persecution, and human rights abuses suffered by the victims.

During her almost seven-minute intervention, Massidda emphasized the importance of the hearing for the victims, as it marked the first time they had the opportunity to address the Court verbally. She highlighted the ongoing impunity for crimes in Venezuela and the lack of genuine investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

Massidda stated that victims reported significant fragmentation and unjustified delays in completing national level procedures, including cases being summarily dismissed without adequate investigation, introducing a double jeopardy clause and preventing further investigations. In addition, she highlighted cases of torture, including acts of sexual violence, and persecution directed against human rights defenders and political opponents.

The victims stressed that they have been waiting almost 10 years for a proper investigation into the tragic events they suffered. As national authorities have not taken genuine measures to identify and report those allegedly responsible, the Court remains the only avenue available to victims in their search for justice.

Massidda concluded by respectfully requesting that the appeals chamber confirm the conclusions of the preliminary chambers, justifying the prosecutor resuming the investigation of the terrible crimes suffered by the victims.

The powerful and emotional speech by Paolina Massidda shed light on the ongoing struggle for justice and accountability for the victims of the atrocities in Venezuela, highlighting the crucial role of the ICC in addressing international crimes.