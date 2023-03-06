Seka Aleksić made a series of new photos in Paris, and the comments are numerous.

Source: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel

These days, Seka Aleksić is working hard on the preparation of the concert in Užice, which will take place on March 8, as well as on the promotion of new songs, and for the recording of a new fashion editorial, the singer went to France with her team.

In the City of Light, Seka took a set of fashion photos that she called “Seka in Paris” inspired by the popular series “Emily in Paris”, but also paid a kind of homage to the rich French history. Aleksić posed with her breasts protruding in front of the Royal Palace while the French flag fluttered behind her, just as the artist presented the central figure in his painting.

Seka hired a new creative director last year and announced the album “Disco Seka” at the end of 2022. The latest song “Emotively unavailable” went down well with the audience, and Seka recently decided to travel to Paris with her creative director to shoot a fashion editorial.

This time, Seka decided on a creation by the famous designer Rick Owens. Just a month ago, Aleksić wore his creation, and after her, Cardi B did the same. And the other creations were signed by Sanda Simon, a world-renowned designer who came from this area.

On March 8, on Women’s Day, one of the most popular pop-folk singers, Seka Aleksić, will perform a musical spectacle in the “Veliki Park” sports hall in Užice, starting at 9 p.m., and as we have learned, the tickets for her concert are almost sold out.