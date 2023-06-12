Seka Aleksić took a girl who was bullied by her peers to graduation Fun

Today, Seka Aleksić took a little girl who was bullied by her peers from elementary school to her graduation celebration and put a smile back on her face.

Seka Aleksić arrived in Vrbas with a big bouquet of flowers for the little girl whose life she brightened up tonight and who must be the envy of all her peers, because the music star took her hand in hand to the little graduation party. As soon as she saw her she hugged her, and then they said goodbye to the city.

Mia chose a black dress and sneakers for this occasion, ai Seka came in a reduced black combination with an accent on the boots. All the time she held the umbrella for the little girl so that she wouldn’t get wet, and the smile on their faces spoke louder than words.

“We adults all failed the exam! Mia went to graduation with her friends, we can only hope that the children will be much better people than we are!“, wrote Seka on social networks after she took the girl to graduation, and many consider this singer’s gesture a great lesson for all celebrities.



We will remind you how the story went.

The girl Mia suffered months of bullying from her school peers for being of Roma origin, and a family friend of her parents decided to go public with what was happening. The post ended up on Twitter and Seka Aleksić, like many, read it, and offered to take the girl to graduation, as no one wanted to go with her, as stated.

“The little girl brought a copper wire to school to make fun of her because she is Romani, in the sense that you collect copper, so here we are to participate. The father drives a truck in Europe, and the mother runs a flower shop. No one wants to go to graduation with her… And everyone they are silent! This is how they participate in violence. Is this the Serbia we want?”, read the announcement.

In addition to brightening the girl’s prom night, and certainly the period of her life, Seka Aleksić these days also has a great reason to celebrate, considering that she was given prestigious award at the eventStory Awards in Zagreb.