Seka Aleksić's birthday Fun

Seka Aleksić celebrated her 42nd birthday in the circle of her closest family.

Source: Instagram/seka_aleksic

Seka Aleksić, singer and presenter of the show “Mothers and Sisters-in-Law”, which is broadcast on Kurir TV today is celebrating his 42nd birthday.

Although everyone told her that her energy could be envied by colleagues twice her age, the singer decided to spend her day calmly and without much fanfare. On Instagram, Aleksić showed a piece of the atmosphere in her family home, where her boys – husband Veljko and sons Jakov and Jovan sang birthday greetings and blew out candles together.

“My boys” was written by the singer, but the show was stolen by little Jovan, who was late to blow out the candle together with his mother.

Source: Instagram

The singer then shared a video in which she can be seen taking the cake out of the fridge and putting it whole in front of her and eating it.

(WORLD)

