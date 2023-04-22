Home » Seka Sablić about the Maratonci | Fun
Jelisaveta Seka Sablić once got in the way of stories that, because of the scene with the “bathing girl”, she had not spoken to her colleague Boro Todorović for 30 years.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Even today, she works hard and films, and recently she got one of the main roles in the movie “Munje opet”. Nevertheless, they are fans of her earlier releases. Among the most famous is the one in the movie “Marathonians run the lap of honor” in which she played Kristina. According to reports, the two great actors Bora Todorović and Jelisaveta Seka Sablić had an argument over a scene from this cult project and did not speak for 30 years.

It was rumored that the reason was the famous scene from which we remember the line “Kristina, my bather”, and Seka denied everything at the time.

“I wasn’t uncomfortable filming that intimate scene with Boro, on the contrary, we did it with ease! At that time, many of my colleagues were filming erotic scenes in which they were naked and making love. They did it completely believably, so neither of us was at all uncomfortable to act out something like that ourselves,” said Seka Sablić to the local media.

After this filming, Seka ended up in the hospital, because she filmed the mentioned shots with a cold and in the water.

