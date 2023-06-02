Home » Šekil Onil wants to meet Nikola Jokić’s brothers Sport
Nikola Jokić once again showed that he is a great showman and made even Shekil O’Neal laugh.

Izvor: Twitter/Clutch Points/Screenshot

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić played dominantly in the first game of the NBA finals with his Denver team against Miami (104:93) and thus the Nuggets took the lead in the series, and immediately after the game Somborac had many obligations. Interviews on the field, a press conference, but also a trip to an improvised studio with basketball legends: Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Grant Hill were waiting like guns to finally talk live with the Serbian basketball player.

It was O’Neal who was most in the mood for the story with Jokić and officially welcomed him into the “company of great basketball players”, adding that he enjoys his game whenever he watches him. Jokić replied to such nice words when he was asked whose game he modeled his… After some thought, he fired “Check”., which pleased one of the greatest ever. That Jokić would then say: “Just kidding, bro!”.

Also, during the interview, Šek pointed out that he wanted to meet Jokić’s brothers, who were at the match together with Natalija Jokić, and then he got a slightly more serious question – about Serbia. More precisely, how his success in the NBA is viewed in his homeland.

“Honestly, I don’t know, but I can tell you, but I know that I get a lot of messages of support. I know that people are organizing and watching the games. It is now four in the morning in Serbia, and they are still watching the game. I think it shows that they just love for someone from their hometown to play at such a high level”said Nikola Jokić, who was asked if he could “walk down the street” in Serbia like an ordinary man without much fanfare, to which Somborac gave a funny answer: “Looking at my hometown – the first two weeks I can’t, but when I take photos with everyone I become the same as all of them”.

