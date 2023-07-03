Home » Selma Bajrami performance in Belgrade | Entertainment
Selma Bajrami created a real spectacle at the performance in Belgrade, which the audience enjoyed, and she revealed whether she had corrected her butt as it was rumored.

Source: Instagram/selmabajrami.star

The singer whose curves men went crazy for performed at an event in Belgrade in a tight silver bodysuit and showed that she is a real “bombshell” in her fifth decade of life. Before the performance, she talked about aesthetic corrections, but also allegations that she “trimmed” her butt.

“I support everything within normal limits. I removed most of it. I’m moving towards a more natural look. I haven’t changed much about myself, but I definitely want to be more natural in the future. That is me. Since I’ve been on the public scene, I’ve been doing sports, living a healthy life and working on my mental health,” Selma said and clearly said – “I have never enlarged my butt in my life. I also have my old pictures where I was thin, but even then I had big curves”.

Social networks were flooded with videos from the performance, where you can see the moment when Selma turned her back to the audience and messed with her natural butt, and then put the sandpaper she got between her legs! See how it all looked in the video below:

00:25 Selma Bajrami concert Source: Instagram/selmabajrami.star

Source: Instagram/selmabajrami.star

Here’s how Selma looks in a bikini!


STUFFED WITH HER BUTT IN PANTS, THEN PUT A BRUSH BETWEEN LEG! In the 5th decade, it created CHAOS in Belgrade – Networks burned! (VIDEO)

Source: Instagram/selmabajrami.star/screenshot

01:18 SELMA BAJRAMI HAS BEEN FIGHTING WITH HUSBAND OVER CUSTODY FOR 8 YEARS! The singer’s confession: Because of him, she was on the edge of existence?! Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD/Blic)

