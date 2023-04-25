Selma Hajek in a bikini | Fun

Selma Hajek stripped down to a bikini and made fans all over the world crazy.

Source: Profimedia

The famous actress Selma Hayek often spends sunny days on a yacht with her billionaire husband Henri Pinault, and she almost always delights her followers with photos.

A Latina beauty who is often in the center of attention due to her well-groomed appearance, but also the brutal line she maintains in the 6th decade. Now she has again found herself in the center of comments because of bikini photos, and “earned” numerous compliments. Othis time she posed on the steps of the ship, holding on to the railing, while wearing a tiny yellow bikini.

Selma published a series of brutal photos, and there was no end in sight to the comments. “Brutal”, “Years are just a number”, “Wow, Salma”, “What a woman”, “Goddess”, are just some of them.

Watch it:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!