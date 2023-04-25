Home » Selma Hajek in a bikini | Fun
World

Selma Hajek in a bikini | Fun

by admin
Selma Hajek in a bikini | Fun

Selma Hajek stripped down to a bikini and made fans all over the world crazy.

Source: Profimedia

The famous actress Selma Hayek often spends sunny days on a yacht with her billionaire husband Henri Pinault, and she almost always delights her followers with photos.

A Latina beauty who is often in the center of attention due to her well-groomed appearance, but also the brutal line she maintains in the 6th decade. Now she has again found herself in the center of comments because of bikini photos, and “earned” numerous compliments. Othis time she posed on the steps of the ship, holding on to the railing, while wearing a tiny yellow bikini.

Selma published a series of brutal photos, and there was no end in sight to the comments. “Brutal”, “Years are just a number”, “Wow, Salma”, “What a woman”, “Goddess”, are just some of them.

Watch it:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Hong Kong BNO immigration and UK local elections: Enthusiasm and controversy for Hong Kong's new immigrants to participate in UK politics - BBC News

You may also like

Selma Hajek photos from the yacht | Fun

UN on violence in Sudan | Info

“The wheel will turn for us too. Now...

Four shipwrecks, 2 dead and 23 missing, two...

Delije chanted for Luka Dončić at the Red...

Cindy nude photos | Fun

The return of the Italians from Sudan in...

Ukraine-Russia war, April 25 news | Lavrov to...

Dnevni horoskop za 25. april | Fun

The Venezuelan opponent Guaidò arrives in Colombia and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy