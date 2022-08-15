Enrico Selva Coddè has no doubts: “If it came to me for the first time today, I would republish The Satanic Verses without delay. And as a publisher who has the book in the catalog, I say that I will continue to publish it”. Selva Coddè, vice president of Mondadori Libri spa, managing director of the Mondadori Trade Area which brings together all the publishing houses of the group, from Einaudi to Rizzoli, says he is dismayed after the attack on Rushdie.