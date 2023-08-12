SEMANA: Verónica Sarauz Demands Answers for the Assassination of Husband Fernando Villavicencio

from the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, according to Verónica Sarauz?VS: Verónica Sarauz believes that the only party that benefits from her husband’s murder is those who have ties to criminal groups in Ecuador. She argues that the assassination was a political crime and not a common criminal act. She suspects that there may have been infiltration or betrayal involved in her husband’s murder.

SEMANA: Did former President Rafael Correa have anything to do with the crime?VS: Verónica Sarauz does not directly accuse Rafael Correa of being involved in her husband’s murder but points out that he had made threats against Fernando Villavicencio in the past. She mentions that Fernando had filed complaints about these threats with the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police.

SEMANA: Are there any other politicians who may be linked to the assassination?VS: Verónica Sarauz does not provide specific names but suggests that the Prosecutor’s Office in Ecuador is investigating the possible involvement of Ecuadorian politicians in the crime. She mentions that Fernando had evidence regarding scandals involving President Gustavo Petro and his son Nicolás, as well as an assembly member from Correa’s party.

SEMANA: What are Verónica Sarauz’s thoughts on the capture of six Colombians allegedly implicated in the assassination?VS: Verónica Sarauz does not express a direct opinion on the capture of the Colombians but states that the information regarding their links to Ecuadorian politicians is being handled by the Prosecutor’s Office. She emphasizes that due process must be followed before any names are made public.

SEMANA: Does Verónica Sarauz believe that Correísmo will win the upcoming elections?VS: Verónica Sarauz firmly believes that Correísmo will not win the elections. She argues that the assassination of her husband has brought attention to the involvement of the political party in corruption and its connections to drug trafficking. She sees her husband’s murder as a turning point for the country.

SEMANA: If Verónica Sarauz could confront Rafael Correa, what would she say to him?VS: Verónica Sarauz says she would simply ask him “why?” She would want to know the reasons behind the threats her husband received and the circumstances surrounding his assassination.

SEMANA: What are Verónica Sarauz’s thoughts on the security flaws in her husband’s protection?VS: Verónica Sarauz expresses her confusion and frustration over the security flaws that allowed her husband to be vulnerable. She questions why her husband was put in a truck without a guard or driver, and why he was taken out on a busy street instead of a more secure route. She demands answers regarding the inadequacies in the security scheme.

