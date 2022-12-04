In Indonesiaon the island of Java, which is the most populous, the highest volcano in the archipelago is erupting; and ejected a mile-high column of gray ash skyward, forcing thousands of people to flee the area. And the authorities have declared maximum alert, raising the level from three to four, the highest.

The eruption of Semeru3,676 meters high and one of the most active volcanoes in the country, has sown terror among the inhabitants of the town of Lumajang, forcing many to abandon their homes and flee hastily. Several hundred people have been moved to temporary shelters and other safe areas, said Joko Sambang, who is in charge of the disaster management agency in the area. The Japanese authorities are also monitoring the tsunami risk.

People have been advised to stay 5km from the crater mouth and avoid the area, because the Semeru ejects incandescent stones; and also advised to stay away from the Besuk Kobokan River bank, about 13 km from the crater.

The previous

The last eruption of Mount Semeru, exactly one year ago, in December 2021, killed at least 51 people: mud and ash flows engulfed entire villages and almost 10,000 people were forced to abandon their homes.