Home World Semeru volcano, maximum alert and mass evacuations for the eruption. Japan monitors tsunami risk
World

Semeru volcano, maximum alert and mass evacuations for the eruption. Japan monitors tsunami risk

by admin
Semeru volcano, maximum alert and mass evacuations for the eruption. Japan monitors tsunami risk

In Indonesiaon the island of Java, which is the most populous, the highest volcano in the archipelago is erupting; and ejected a mile-high column of gray ash skyward, forcing thousands of people to flee the area. And the authorities have declared maximum alert, raising the level from three to four, the highest.

The eruption of Semeru3,676 meters high and one of the most active volcanoes in the country, has sown terror among the inhabitants of the town of Lumajang, forcing many to abandon their homes and flee hastily. Several hundred people have been moved to temporary shelters and other safe areas, said Joko Sambang, who is in charge of the disaster management agency in the area. The Japanese authorities are also monitoring the tsunami risk.

People have been advised to stay 5km from the crater mouth and avoid the area, because the Semeru ejects incandescent stones; and also advised to stay away from the Besuk Kobokan River bank, about 13 km from the crater.

The previous

The last eruption of Mount Semeru, exactly one year ago, in December 2021, killed at least 51 people: mud and ash flows engulfed entire villages and almost 10,000 people were forced to abandon their homes.

See also  Pope meets Hungarian bishops: build bridges and spread the joy of the gospel-Vatican News

You may also like

Honduras to suspend constitutional rights to fight criminal...

Ukraine, breaking news. Massive Russian attack in Donbass....

Chicken cycle reversal imminent?List of Listed Companies Benefiting...

International sharp comment丨From the Elysee Palace dinner to...

Inflation hits highest in 41 years

Young people fleeing from Zarzis, Tunis fails to...

WHO: It’s not time to declare the end...

Ukraine, they try to steal a Banksy mural:...

Macron calls on the public not to panic...

Libyan expert: Gulf countries can’t make up for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy