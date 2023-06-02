seminar fs bih on var technology | Sport

The judges got acquainted with the basic principles and principles of VAR, as well as with the VAR protocol, which includes four categories of situations in which VAR can be used.

The Football Association of BiH organized a theoretical seminar on VAR/AVAR technology for referees of the m:tel Premier League of BiH in the ethnic village of Stanišići.

The lecturer, as pointed out by the Association, was the licensed FIFA instructor Igor Radojčić, and he covered various topics that are crucial for the quality use of the VAR system.

The judges got acquainted with the basic principles and principles of VAR, as well as with the VAR protocol, which includes four categories of situations in which VAR can be used. Also, the roles of all involved parties were discussed, including the referees on the field, the VAR referee (Video assistant referee), the AVAR referee (Assistant Video Assistant Referee) and the referee responsible for monitoring the VAR room.

One of the topics of the seminar, emphasized from BiH. home of football, there was also the difference between subjective and factual decisions, and how VAR technology can help in making more objective decisions in situations that are open to interpretation, and attention was also paid to the “Clear and obvious mistake” category.

This event, it is stated, confirms the determination of the FS BiH for continuous training of judges and preparation for the future application of modern technology in BiH. football, which is one of the key projects of FS BiH in the coming period.

