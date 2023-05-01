Seminars in China, the challenge of accompanying

PIME missionary and psychologist, Father Fabio Favata dedicated his doctoral thesis to the formation of candidates for the priesthood in the difficult context of Chinese seminaries. Where vocations are declining and controls remain, but there is still an attempt to build the future

The scandals related to sexual abuse have led the Church to question itself profoundly, in recent years, on the issue of human and affective formation in seminaries. Trials of different ways of preparing for the priesthood have also been started in different parts of the world.

But how is a very particular reality like the Catholic Church in China dealing with this issue?

It is the theme – delicate but extremely topical – that Father Fabio Favata, a PIME missionary in Hong Kong, had the opportunity to explore in his doctoral thesis in psychology, obtained at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

A work carried out through direct comparison, with individual interviews and tests carried out online with about thirty seminarians and their trainers who live in two of the “official” theological seminaries where the training of future priests takes place in mainland China.

It was a valuable experience also for the more general view it offered on young people and vocations in China today. As Father Favata recalls in the introductory part of his thesis, the seminaries were, in fact, one of the most significant places in the troubled history of Chinese Catholicism, from Mao’s revolution up to the present day: between the 1950s and 1960s, for more than two decades even closed by the communist authorities, with no possibility of ordaining new priests. And even after their reopening in 1982 they never failed to come to terms heavily with political influences.

The seminaries, however, have also been places where important steps forward have been made in recent decades, thanks also to the patient work of many missionaries who – in China, but also from outside – have traveled every possible path to lend a hand. One name among all is that of Father Tommy Murphy, Irish, a missionary of San Columba who passed away on 6 January last, who has helped the formation activities in China for a long time and in various ways. And in parallel, numerous Chinese seminarians and priests have also been guests for study courses in Rome and in other theological institutes in the West, to then return to their own diocese at the end of the courses.

The work of Father Favata – who lived in Beijing from 2007 to 2013, studying psychology at Beijing Normal University – fits precisely into this line of collaboration that continues an important story for PIME. «From my master father Giancarlo Politi – he says – I learned that in China, if you keep a low profile, you can eventually find a road. And at that point you can do many things ».

Of course, even in China today there is no shortage of problems for seminaries. First of all, the decline in vocations to the priesthood: “If you look at just the numbers, considering both the ‘official’ seminaries and those of communities considered ‘underground’, from minors to theology, we have gone from about 2,400 seminarians a year 2000 to the 420 estimated in 2020», explains Father Favata. This is also a facet of the one-child policy, the directive imposed by Beijing on families until a few years ago for demographic reasons. However, this is not the only reason: «The efforts in exercising the ministry of the priesthood also weigh heavily in a context where the generation gap between young priests and confreres ordained before the Cultural Revolution is profound. And where external pressures, if in some they have led to strengthening the faith, in others they favor the escape from the ministry”.

Without forgetting the changes affecting being young today in China, with the new opportunities offered by the digital world, but also the concern in the face of certain forms of religiosity that remained anchored to the tradition and devotions of Catholicism in the 1950s.

“For this reason too – continues the PIME missionary – I was interested in understanding how much the theme of human and affective formation was present in today’s seminaries in China. And I discovered that there is awareness of the importance of this challenge. However, he has to deal with many concrete difficulties: first of all the overcrowding of the seminaries and the extremely small number of trainers».

If in fact in dioceses around the world today the need for individualized paths is increasingly clear, with small communities of young people preparing for the priesthood with greater direct contact with the life of the parishes, in China for contingent reasons a opposite direction: the seminaries are few and overcrowded, in one case there is even a hundred seminarians in the same building.

With the restrictions introduced with the pandemic (but then lifted with a dropper) the opportunities to go to study abroad have also been greatly reduced. Even the number of trainers is small and what’s more they change quickly. “The result is that they are unable to follow the young candidates to the priesthood as they would like – explains Favata -. The trainers are generous, they are also well aware of the problems. For example, on the theme of human formation they have introduced courses that deal with the theme of affectivity. But they lack adequate training and have few tools.

Furthermore, the seminarians themselves find it difficult to trust: they tend to remain closed, which is not at all a positive fact in this type of journey. Everything related to the sphere of sexuality remains taboo. Sometimes, then, the wounds of the past also weigh heavily and create distrust between the different groups”. Precisely for this reason, however, it becomes even more important today not to leave the seminarians in China and their formators alone. And this is what Father Favata intends to continue to do by insisting on this help in the crucial area of ​​the human formation of future priests, on which he is already working with the diocese of Hong Kong.

“In the future – he says – it would be important to be able to train some Catholic psychologists in China capable of helping seminaries. And the mediation work between China and the outside world that some priests are doing who in recent years had the opportunity to study outside the country and have now returned is also precious. The important thing today is to be there, in the way you can. Crusades are of no use to anyone.’

The “shanghai case” and the day of prayer for the church in China

On the Feast of Mary Help of Christians, venerated in the sanctuary of Sheshan in Shanghai, we celebrate the Day of Prayer for the Church in China, established by Benedict XVI in 2007 and confirmed by Pope Francis. The appointment takes on a particular significance this year, since the diocese of Shanghai is precisely at the center of a new tear made by Beijing. Despite the Agreement with the Holy See on the appointment of bishops, renewed again last October, the Chinese authorities proceeded unilaterally to transfer to the most important vacant episcopal see Monsignor Shen Bin, bishop of Haimen and president of the Council of Chinese bishops, the “official” body not recognized by the Holy See. The Vatican – reporting that it had learned the news from the media – declined to comment. But the fact that Shen Bin also has a political role weighs heavily in a context where the authorities govern every aspect of life in China.