Sen Morimoto, Review of his album Diagnosis (2023)

Incessant changes of rhythm, melodies that break up to decompose and recompose themselves within the three minutes that the same song lasts and a healthy absence of stylistic dams: these are some of the main virtues of the third album by Sen Morimoto, a thirty-something Japanese man raised in Boston and living in Chicago, from where he runs the Sooper Records label. It would also be said that the experimental desire that he has always pumped in the different scenes of the Windy City is also reflected in his music, a sensational collage of pop, jazz, hip hop and electronic touches.

Thirteen compositions that are the fruit of a free soul, which we can only regret that in its attempt to add so many ingredients to the recipe it goes a little overboard, because its horror vacui may be excessively overloaded so that interest does not wane. any of its thirteen sections. From time to time the skip is justified, although the talent and gallantry must be recognized so that practically each cut differs from the previous one.

Breaking down the mollar: “If The Answer Isn’t Love”, with its droning electric guitar solo, it is reminiscent of Tame Impala. In “St. Peter Blind” and above all, “Surrender”, It is where the influence of (free) jazz is most appreciated. “Bad State” moves between funk, blue eyed soul and psychedelia. The title track is a magnificent example of electro rap with a Thundercat vibe. AND “Forsythia”, a sweet – and at the same time disturbing – litany of orchestral bias that would not be out of place in The Smile’s repertoire. Enormous diversity of colorations in a work that invites synesthesia.