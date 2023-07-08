Sen Senra announces his only Madrid concert of 2024

the acclaimed album “Sensations” marked a decisive turning point in the career of Sen Sense, leaving behind his initial jobs and placing himself on the path to success in a context in which circumstances were against him. Her potential as a future Spanish-language pop star did not go unnoticed by other Spanish musicians, including C. Tanganaone of our most international artists with a special talent for recognizing the potential of the youngest.

Sen Sensea native of Galicia, is now celebrating the launch of his new album “PO2054AZ (Vol.I)”, released on June 22 and chosen Album of the Week by Jenesaispop. The various advances he released already advanced the sound of the album, such as the rhythmic “No Quiero Ser Un Cantante”, the experimental R&B of “Blue Jeans y Un Crop Top” or the pseudo-funk of “Uno de Eses Gatos” with breaking sky.

Now we can enjoy the complete album, whose sound oscillates between the most minimalist version of Sen Sense and exploration with new styles. To celebrate the release of this record, Sen Sense announces that he will perform on January 26 at the WiZink Centerand this will be the only opportunity to see him in Madrid throughout 2024. The exclusive pre-sale will be this Monday, July 10, and the general sale on Tuesday the 11th, both at 12. Tickets will be available through lasttour.org y seetickets.com/es.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

