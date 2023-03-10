Galician artist Sen Sense he publishes “No quiero ser un cantante”, yet another piece in which he continues to refine that pop formula between melancholic, electronic and urban, always with his hallmark at the forefront.

“I don’t want to be a singer” is a song that marks the beginning of a new phase for Senra and in which he continues to show that he is a fully established artist within the new Spanish pop. Regarding the bet in the visual section, it comes hand in hand with Torsoa couple of directors who have worked on campaigns like Mugler, Jean Paul Gaultier or Burberry, as well as artists like Kali Uchis, Nicki Minaj o Shakira. The video clip, made in collaboration with SON Estrella Galicia, was shot in San Miguel de Presqueiras and in the piece he appears surrounded by residents of the town in Pontevedra who saw him grow up.

From Sen Senra’s previous work, the EP “Chrome Heart” (21), in the magazine we commented: “Entirely produced by Senra, ‘Chrome Heart’ makes us identify with his songs as much as it already happened with ‘Sensations’. And he does so by also expanding his genre palette, inviting the Colombian Feid to accompany him on “Wu Wu”, a song that has already accumulated more than two million views on platforms. To this we can add that he opts for a more urban pop in the aforementioned “Qué facilidad” or for a more melancholic sound in “Sublime”, distancing himself from the eighties airs of the synthesizers of, for example, “Lying in the garden watching sunset”.”