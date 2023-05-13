Senaid Memić sentenced to one-month detention | Info

The former mayor of the municipality of Ilidža, Senaid Memić, suspected of abuse of position or authority, was sentenced to one-month detention and transferred to the Penitentiary and Correctional Institution in Zenica.

Source: CIN

The duty judge of the Cantonal Court in Sarajevo accepted the Prosecution’s proposal to order custody of Memić, reports the “Kliks” portal.

Detention was proposed due to the risk of escape, the risk that the suspect could influence witnesses, conceal evidence, and the risk of repeating the criminal act.

Members of the MUP of Sarajevo Canton arrested Memić two days ago on suspicion that during his mandate from 2013 to mid-2017, he illegally issued several building permits in the area of ​​the municipality of Ilidža.

The permits relate to the construction of the buildings of the investors “Panamera”, “Malak Grup”, and the parking lot of the municipality of Ilidža, which was given to the use of the UO “Brajlović”.

In the last three years, Memic served as the ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Malaysia.

He is a member of the Party of Democratic Action, which nominated him for the position of ambassador in 2020.

(World)