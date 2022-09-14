[NTD, Beijing, September 14, 2022]Senate Republicans led by Lindsey Graham introduced a new bill on Tuesday (September 13) that would restrict abortion across the United States.

The new bill, called The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, prohibits pregnant women from having abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but in cases of rape or to protect the life of the mother, Subject to availability.

Graham said the bill would help his party in the midterms, saying on Fox News that it represented a viable “alternative to avoid the very aggressive positions of Democratic senators.”

Democrats have criticized the Republicans’ rush to pass a nationwide law to outlaw abortion.

The U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 overturned the previous ruling in Roe v. Wade, effectively ending the abortion rights established by the decision in the case for nearly half a century, and will regulate or limit the use of abortion. Power is returned to the states.

The abortion ban will go into effect immediately in 13 states that have passed “trigger laws” after the Supreme Court’s latest ruling, according to publicly available information. They are: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Five other states had banned abortion before the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973. They include: Alabama, Arizona, Michigan, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Eleven states consider abortion “potentially illegal” or “soon to be illegal.”

Separately, Indiana’s law, which prohibits abortion except in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of a pregnant woman, will go into effect on September 15. The state is the only state to pass significant new restrictions since the Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned.

South Carolina and West Virginia are still debating the bill.

Georgia’s “HB 481”, signed by the governor as a formal bill in May 2019, prohibits the abortion of a fetus whose heartbeat has been detected, so it is called the “Heartbeat Act”. But victims of rape and incest, and in cases where the mother’s life is endangered, are allowed to have an abortion after the fetus is more than six weeks old.

The bill is currently on appeal in the federal 11th Circuit. After the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, the federal appeals court was widely expected to let Georgia’s Heartbeat Act take effect as soon as possible.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Xiao Jing/responsible editor: Lin Qing)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/09/13/a103527322.html